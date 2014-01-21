Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 21

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): DATA The statistics office releases industrial output and PPI data for December at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect output to have grown 10.5 percent year-on-year last month. PGE Polish utility PGE has agreed financing guarantees of up to 3.1 billion zlotys ($1 billion) with bank PKO BP PKO.WA for investments such as its Opole project, the company said on Monday. PGNIG Polish gas monopoly PGNiG said it had doubled production of crude oil last year to about 1.1 million tonnes and raised output of natural gas to 4.6 billion cubic meters from 4.3 billion in 2012. LOT Polish airline Lot may be close to bankruptcy, daily Rzeczpospolita reported citing sources inside the European Commission who believe that the carrier's long-term restructuring plans aren't enough to keep it alive. The newspaper also said that Brussels would not be keen on agreeing on any more public aid for the company without which bankruptcy is very probable. SUPERMARKETS Polish antimonopoly office will announce its decision on whether French retailer Auchan can take over Real supermarkets in Poland within the next few days, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. PLAY Polish mobile operator Play (or P4), Poland's smallest, may pay its shareholders a dividend of about 1.3 billion zlotys, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. PRIVATISATION Poland's privatisation revenues should amount to 3.7 billion zlotys in 2014 but the state will not sell companies at any cost, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote, quoting Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX