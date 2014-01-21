FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 21
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    DATA
    The statistics office releases industrial output and PPI
data for December at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect
output to have grown 10.5 percent year-on-year last month.
    
    PGE
    Polish utility PGE has agreed financing guarantees
of up to 3.1 billion zlotys ($1 billion) with bank PKO BP PKO.WA
for investments such as its Opole project, the company said on
Monday. 
    
    PGNIG
    Polish gas monopoly PGNiG said it had doubled
production of crude oil last year to about 1.1 million tonnes
and raised output of natural gas to 4.6 billion cubic meters
from 4.3 billion in 2012. 
    
    LOT
    Polish airline Lot may be close to bankruptcy,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported citing sources inside the European
Commission who believe that the carrier's long-term
restructuring plans aren't enough to keep it alive.
    The newspaper also said that Brussels would not be keen on
agreeing on any more public aid for the company without which
bankruptcy is very probable.
    
    SUPERMARKETS
    Polish antimonopoly office will announce its decision on
whether French retailer Auchan can take over Real
supermarkets in Poland within the next few days, daily
Rzeczpospolita wrote.
    
    PLAY
    Polish mobile operator Play (or P4), Poland's smallest, may
pay its shareholders a dividend of about 1.3 billion zlotys,
daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.
    
    PRIVATISATION
    Poland's privatisation revenues should amount to 3.7 billion
zlotys in 2014 but the state will not sell companies at any
cost, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote, quoting Treasury Minister
Wlodzimierz Karpinski.  
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
