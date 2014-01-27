FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 27
January 27, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    BANK ZACHODNI
    Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK says there has been
a clear pick-up in investment credit in the last month or two,
boding well for economic growth ahead, the bank's chief
executive told daily Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview.
    Mateusz Morawiecki also said that his bank wants to achieve
a 20 percent return on equity in 2015. He added the bank aimed
to have a double-digit market share ahead (compared with 8.5
now).
    
    OPINION POLL
    Poland's main opposition party the conservative Law and
Justice (PiS) was ahead of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party,
a fresh poll by Homo Homini for the daily Rzeczpospolita showed
on Monday. 
    
    BANKING SECTOR
    France's BNP Paribas, which has recently agreed to
buy the Polish business of its Dutch rival Rabobank BGZ, will
probably be interested in more acquisitions in Poland in the
future, BGZ chief executive Jozef Wancer was quoted as saying by
daily Rzeczpospolita.
    
    PENSIONS AND TRIBUNAL
    President Bronislaw Komorowski, who after signing the new,
controversial pension law in December promised to send it to the
Constitutional Tribunal for review to ensure it is in line with
the Constitution, has not done so yet, daily Puls Biznesu
reported on Monday, without quoting any reason for the delay.
    
    NETIA
    Polish telecom group Netia is aiming at dividing
its structure into two clear units which is widely seen as an
attempt to make its future acquisition easier, daily Parkiet
wrote. Its chief executive is quoted as saying by the daily that
the new structure offers flexibility in case of future
consolidation possibilities.
           
