Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 29
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 29, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    PGNiG 
    Polish gas monopoly decided to back out of its Egyptian
investment due to political uncertainty, daily Rzeczpospolita
quoted the company's press office as saying.
    
    ENEA 
    Polish utility Enea plans to invest around 20 billion zlotys
($6.5 billion) in energy production and distribution by 2020,
daily Parkiet quoted the group's chief executive as saying.
    
    NUCLEAR ENERGY
    Poland plans to build its first nuclear power block by 2024
at a cost of 40-60 billion zlotys, Gazeta Wyborcza daily quoted
government documents.
    
    MOBILE FREQUENCIES
    Polish telecoms watchdog expects a new player to appear in
the upcoming auction for new mobile broadband frequencies, with
the 1.8 billion zloty price a minimum target, the regulator's
chief told daily Rzeczpospolita.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0747 Polish zlotys)

