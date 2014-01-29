FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debt insurance costs for Turkey hit 3-week low
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Debt insurance costs for Turkey hit 3-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s credit default swaps fell to a three-week low on Wednesday while South Africa’s debt insurance costs also fell after the Turkish central bank surprised the market with aggressive interest rate hikes.

Turkey’s 5-year CDS fell 24 basis points from Tuesday’s close to 233 bps, according to Markit.

Turkish sovereign dollar bond yield spreads over U.S Treasuries tightened 20 bps on the benchmark EMBI Global index to 306 bps.

The CDS for South Africa, which has a monetary policy decision later on Wednesday, fell 15 bps to 206 bps.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.