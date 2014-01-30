FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 30
January 30, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    2013 GDP
    The statistics office will release a preliminary estimate of
2013 gross domestic product at 0900 GMT.

    2014 GDP
    Poland's economic growth should rise to around 3 percent in
2014, above the 2.5 percent target envisaged in the budget,
Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday. 
    
    ALLIANZ AND BPH
    Allianz's Polish arm is leading the race to buy GE Money's
BPH investment fund BPH TFI, according to sources quoted by Puls
Biznesu. The daily also reported that offers to buy the fund
ranged from 130 million zlotys to 150 million zlotys
($42.06-48.53 million).
    
($1 = 3.0910 Polish zlotys)

