FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 5
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 5, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    RATES
    Poland's central bank will announce its rate decision on
Wednesday. All analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain
flat on all-time low of 2.5 percent - in line with the bank's
guidance.
   
    POLISH BONDS 
    Foreign inventors' holdings of Polish local bonds fell in
January after a rise in December, the finance ministry said in a
statement late on Tuesday.
    
    WIG20 BLUE-CHIP INDEX
    Alior Bank and clothing retailer LPP may
join Warsaw bourse's most prestigious index WIG20, replacing
developer GTC and Bank Handlowy, daily
Parkiet quoted market analysts.
    
    CHEMICAL SECTOR
    Poland's largest chemical group Grupy Azoty may
conclude the takeover of Organika-Sarzyna, the subsidiary of
Azoty's smaller rival Ciech this quarter for over 0.5
billion zlotys ($160.14 million), daily Parkiet reported.
    
    LOT
    Polish troubled, state-owned airline LOT wants to
turn profitable this year. At the same time the company would
like to avoid the necessity of reaching for the next tranche of
state aid, LOT CEO was quoted as saying by DGP daily.
    
    UNICREDIT, IPOPEMA
    Polish broker Ipopema and Polish brokerage arm of Italian
Unicredit brace for the launching privatisation
process in Romania, planning to coordinate their business there
from Warsaw, daily Puls Biznesu said.

    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.1223 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.