Citi's global head of foreign exchange to leave bank -memo
February 5, 2014

Citi's global head of foreign exchange to leave bank -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Anil Prasad, global head of foreign exchange at Citigroup in London, is leaving the bank, with his successor to be announced in the next few weeks, according to an internal bank memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

“Anil’s decision is his own and entirely unrelated to the on-going FX investigations,” said a source familiar with the matter, referring to the global probe under way into alleged manipulation of benchmark currency rates.

Last month, Citi fired its head of European spot foreign exchange trading, Rohan Ramchandani, following a prolonged period on leave.

