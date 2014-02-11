FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 11
#Apparel & Accessories
February 11, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    INDEX CHANGES
    Poland's top clothes retailer LPP and mid-sized
lender Alior Bank will enter the Warsaw bourse's
 blue-chip index WIG20, the bourse said on
Monday.
    The two will replace real-estate developer GTC and
Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy after the
session on March 21.
    
    GGE
    Slovakian energy producer Grafobal Energy Group (GGE) has
delayed its initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse,
citing unfavourable market conditions, GGE said on Monday.
 
    
    DATA
    Poland's statistics office will publish foreign trade data
for the January-December 2013 period at 1300 GMT. 
    
    DEBT ISSUE
    Poland's finance ministry is to publish supply details for
its Thursday debt auction at 1400 GMT.
    
    KGHM 
    Europe's second-biggest copper producer is expected to
suffer a 30 percent fall in net profit this year, hit by weak
global copper prices, a Reuters survey showed. 
    
    REAL ESTATE
    Belgian real estate developer Ghelamco and private equity
firm Lone Star (the largest shareholder of Warsaw-based
developer GTC ) are among investors potentially
interested in buying Poland's state-controlled real estate group
PHN, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources.
    
    COAL
    The European Union's largest coking coal producer JSW
 ended 2013 with a consolidated profit, despite a slump
in coal prices, its chief executive officer Jaroslaw Zagorowski
was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet on Tuesday.
    
    MOVING ABROAD   
    As many as 0.5 million Poles may have left the country in
2013 even though Poland's economy remained in relatively good
shape, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. Great Britain, Germany, the
Netherlands and Norway were the main destinations for Poles last
year.    
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
