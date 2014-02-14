FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerging equity funds suffer 16th straight week of outflows-EPFR
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Emerging equity funds suffer 16th straight week of outflows-EPFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Investors yanked almost $4.5 billion out of emerging bond and equity funds over the past week, with equity funds seeing their 16th straight week of outflows, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to clients late on Thursday, said that $3.08 billion had fled emerging equity funds in the week to Feb. 12.

This represented a smaller loss than the $6 billion-plus exodus in each of the previous weeks. Emerging equities have risen almost 2 percent this week, on track for their strongest week since October 2013.

However, year-to-date investors have already pulled more than $21 billion from emerging equity funds tracked by EPFR, compared to $15.2 billion in the whole of 2013.

The 16 straight weeks of outflows have brought cumulative losses in this period to $36 billion, or almost 5 percent of the funds’ assets under management, analysts at Morgan Stanley calculate.

The losses contrast with developed market equity funds which reported inflows of $13.9 billion in the past week, of which U.S. funds received $7.38 billion, the data showed.

Emerging bond funds reported outflows of $1.38 billion, bringing total year-to-date losses to over $8 billion, or more than half of last year’s $14 billion outflow.

Barclays analysts noted that local bonds had accounted for most of the losses over the past week even though emerging currencies, the main source of price volatility on emerging domestic debt, had been relatively calm.

“This is a negative sign and consistent with our view that continued currency depreciation can hit local bonds in a number of ways, including through its effect on inflation and/or triggering a monetary policy response,” Barclays told clients.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.