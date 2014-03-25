FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Liikanen - Negative deposit rates not controversial issue -WSJ
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Liikanen - Negative deposit rates not controversial issue -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 25 (Reuters) - The idea of charging banks to deposit money at the central bank is no longer contentious in the fight against low inflation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The ECB has cut its deposit rate to zero and its main refi rate to aid the ailing economy and to lift the inflation rate closer to its target of just below 2 percent. Annual inflation in the 18-country bloc stood at just 0.7 percent in February.

“The question of negative deposit rates, in my mind, isn’t any longer a controversial issue,” Liikanen told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

“We are at low levels but we haven’t exhausted our maneuvering room,” he added, referring to the ECB’s policy rates. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

