LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - UniCredit is poised to price Italy’s first Additional Tier 1 bond - a USD1.25bn perpetual non-call 10-year offering that offers investors an 8% coupon, according to a lead manager.

Investor orders reached USD8bn at the final book update. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Anil Mayre)