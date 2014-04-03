Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, April 3 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS ODIGEO

The Spanish travel firm is expected to price its initial public offering on Thursday. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday the company was expected to price at 10.25 euros per share.

RETAIL

Supermarket chain Eroski is negotiating a refinancing of 2.9 billion euros ($4 billion) of debt with eight creditor banks, La Vanguardia reported citing banking sources.

Private equity-owned clothing chain Cortefiel is looking to push a refinancing of 1.1 billion euro of debt with foreign banks under British law, Expansion reported, citing banking sources.

