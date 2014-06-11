FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fincantieri, Fineco to start IPO roadshows next week -sources
June 11, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

Fincantieri, Fineco to start IPO roadshows next week -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Italian stock market watchdog Consob is expected to give a green light to the initial public offerings of Italy’s Fincantieri and Fineco on Thursday, allowing the two companies to kickstart their respective roadshows next week, sources close to the matter said.

Shipbuilder Fincantieri is looking to sell 49.9 percent of its shares on the market through a capital increase that may be worth 600 million euros, the latest in a string of Italian companies now eyeing a market debut.

Fineco, the online banking unit of Italy’s largest bank UniCredit, should sell to new investors between 25 and 35 percent of its capital. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by David Evans)

