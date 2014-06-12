ANNOUNCEMENT-Alpha Bank prices 500 mln eur 3-yr senior at 3.5%, issue oversubscribed

Alpha Bank successfully issued a Euro 500 million senior unsecured bond, with a 3-year maturity and 3.5% yield to maturity. The book building reached Euro 2 billion within a few hours (which translates to an oversubscription by 4 times). The high participation by institutional investors coming from 15 countries confirms the great appeal of the bond offering to the international investors’ community. The investors’ high interest was also confirmed in a series of meetings to selected financial centres (roadshow in London, Paris and Milan) that preceded the transaction. Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan  Mediobanca acted as joint Book runners of the transaction.