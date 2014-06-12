FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANNOUNCEMENT-Alpha Bank prices 500 mln eur 3-yr senior at 3.5%, issue oversubscribed
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

ANNOUNCEMENT-Alpha Bank prices 500 mln eur 3-yr senior at 3.5%, issue oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alpha Bank successfully issued a Euro 500 million senior unsecured bond, with a 3-year maturity and 3.5% yield to maturity. The book building reached Euro 2 billion within a few hours (which translates to an oversubscription by 4 times). The high participation by institutional investors coming from 15 countries confirms the great appeal of the bond offering to the international investors’ community. The investors’ high interest was also confirmed in a series of meetings to selected financial centres (roadshow in London, Paris and Milan) that preceded the transaction. Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan  Mediobanca acted as joint Book runners of the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.