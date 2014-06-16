FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya launches US$2bn two-part bond
June 16, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya launches US$2bn two-part bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has launched a US$2bn offering of five and 10-year bonds, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign has launched a US$500m five-year tranche at a yield of 5.875% and a US$1.5bn 10-year tranche at a yield of 6.875%.

Those final terms came tight to initial price thoughts of low 6% on the five-year tranche and low 7% on the 10-year.

Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

