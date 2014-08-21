FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Opera browser to become standard on Microsoft mobile phones
August 21, 2014

RPT-Opera browser to become standard on Microsoft mobile phones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional readers with no changes)

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian software maker Opera has signed a deal to take over the browser building unit of Microsoft’s Nokia mobile phone unit, Opera said on Thursday.

“We have signed a strategic licensing deal with Microsoft. We are basically taking over the browser building department in Nokia,” Opera Chief Executive Lars Boilsesen said. “This means that Opera Mini will become the default browser for Microsoft’s feature phone product lines and the Asha phones product lines.”

The deal will be profitable from the start, he added. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik)

