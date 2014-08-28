FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Draegerwerk seen up, helped by Berenberg upgrade
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 28, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Draegerwerk seen up, helped by Berenberg upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Berenberg raises its recommendation on Draegerwerk to “buy” from “hold”, saying the German medical technology group’s stock has the potential to double over three to four years, along with Getinge and Sorin . ** Says stocks with highest upside potential on a 6-12 month view include Draegerwerk, Tecan, Sorin and Sartorius. ** Draegerwerk is indicated to rise 2.7 percent, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz. ** Draegerwerk last month warned of a squeeze on sales from the strong euro, saying it has suffered tough trading in a number of markets. ** Draegerwerk’s stock is down 20 percent so far this year and reached its lowest level in more than a year and a half at 56.32 euros on Aug. 5. ** “Clearly, Draegerwerk is not yet living up to its full potential - however we are optimistic things are starting to change,” Berenberg analysts say in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://maria.sheahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.