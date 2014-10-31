FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
October 31, 2014 / 8:34 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Lonza tumbles on revenue forecast downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in Lonza fall 5 pct to 110.0 Swiss francs after the specialty chemicals and life science group lowers its full-year revenue forecast.

** Lonza now expects revenue growth of less than 5 pct compared to its previous forecast for growth of around 5 pct.

** Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Fabian Wenner, who has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock, says consensus had expected an upgrade to its core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) guidance rather than a topline downgrade.

** Wenner says a further disappointment was Lonza’s decision to keep its wood protection business: “Further restructuring for this business will be required and we see this as a disappointment for the restructuring case.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
