MADRID, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander plans to sell up to 100 million euros ($113.20 million) of five-year structured debt to retail investors via its Emisora Santander Espana SAU unit, according to a filing with Spain’s stock market commission.

The subscription period opens on Monday. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Catherine Evans)