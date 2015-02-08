Nigerian opposition presidential candidate urges calm after election postponement

ABUJA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition presidential candidate general Muhammadu Buhari called for calm in the country and cautioned against any violence following postponement of elections.

“Any act of violence can only complicate the security challenges in the country and provide further justification to those who would want to exploit every situation to frustrate the democratic process.”

Nigeria’s electoral commission has postponed elections due on Feb.14 to March 28.

Buhari said March 28 must now be sacrosanct.

“I wish to state strongly that our party will not tolerate any further interference in the elections.” (editing by Ralph Boulton)