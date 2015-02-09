FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2025 bond
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deustche Bank AG Frankfurt

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.715

Reoffer price 99.715

Yield 2.783 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DB7XJJ2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

