New Issue- Abbey National prices 750 mln stg 2020 bond

Feb 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date February 17, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.573

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date February 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Santander, HSBC & Lloyds Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1190294063

