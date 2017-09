Feb 10(Reuters) - Dalet SA :

* Q4 revenue of 13.1 million euros ($14.85 million) versus 12.3 million euros year ago

* FY revenue of 42.1 million euros versus 36.7 million euros year ago

* Expects FY 2014 operating profit to remain positive

* Expects to see revenue growth in Asia region

