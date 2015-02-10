BRIEF-KBJ Q4 revenue up at 2.9 million zlotys

Feb 10 (Reuters) - KBJ SA :

* Q4 revenue 2.9 million zlotys ($786,330) versus 2.6 million zlotys last year

* Q4 operating profit 579,862 zlotys versus 388,853 zlotys year on year

* Q4 net profit 507,609 zlotys versus 282,006 zlotys last year

* FY 2014 net sales 9 million zlotys versus 9.4 million zlotys estimated in financial forecast from Nov. 6

* FY 2014 net profit 896,000 zlotys versus 800,000 zlotys estimated in financial forecast from Nov. 6, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6880 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)