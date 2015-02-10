FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Apple sets initial price thoughts on Swiss franc bonds
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Apple sets initial price thoughts on Swiss franc bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects minimum size of 2030 bond to CHF250m)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple has set initial price thoughts on its new short 10-year and 15-year Swiss franc bonds.

Price thoughts on the new 2024 bond are mid-swaps plus 27bp area, with an indicative 0.375% coupon. The minimum size of the deal is CHF500m.

Price thoughts on the new 2030 bond are at mid-swaps plus 37bp area, with an indicative 0.75% coupon. The minimum size of the deal is CHF250m.

The issue is slated to price later today, with leads Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs indicating that books can close at short notice. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.