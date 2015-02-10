New Issue- UNEDIC prices 3.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower UNEDIC
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 17,2025
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 98.838
Reoffer price 98.838
Reoffer yield 0.746 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the FRTR
Payment Date February 17,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPP (B&D) &
Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1(neg)(Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
