New Issue- Apple prices a dual tranche deal

Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal on Tuesday.
Borrower Apple Inc (Apple)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 875 million swiss franc
Maturity Date November 25, 2024
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.9070
Reoffer price 100.9070
Reoffer yield 0.281 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 375 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 25, 2030
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 100.1420
Reoffer price 100.1420
Reoffer yield 0.74 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Common terms
Payment Date February 25,2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)