Feb 11 (Reuters) - Banca Profilo SpA :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 consolidated net profit rose by 28.6 pct, to 3.5 million euros ($3.96 million)

* Said FY 2014 CET 1 Capital Ratio at 26.1 pct

* Said FY 2014 consolidated operating profit: 11 million euros, up 0.7 pct

* Said FY 2014 consolidated net revenues of 56.4 million euros, up 0.5 pct

