Feb 11 (Reuters) - TIE Kinetix NV :

* Q1 revenue 5.1 million euros ($5.77 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 142,000 euros versus loss of 73,000 euros a year ago

* Q1 EBIT loss of 108,000 euros versus loss of 237,000 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1E7bxQ4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)