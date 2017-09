Feb 11(Reuters) - Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 net consolidated loss of 2 million euros ($2.26 million) versus net profit of 3.7 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 consolidated operating profit of 48.3 million, up 15.3 pct from 41.9 million euros in 2013

* CET 1 ratio at 11.99 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: