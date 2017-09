BRIEF- Banco di Desio e della Brianza FY 2014 operating profit 188.6 mln euros, up 21.3 pct

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Banco di Desio e della Brianza SpA :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 preliminary consolidated net profit attributable to parent company 40.6 million euros ($45.90 million), against net loss of 4.8 million euros year ago

* Said FY 2014 operating profit: 188.6 million euros, up 21.3 pct

* Said FY 2014 Tier I ratio at 10.4 pct

* Said write downs on loans of 150.9 million euros, up 10.2 pct from 136.9 million euros year ago

