BUZZ-Electrocomponents Plc: Down as gross margins decline

** Electrocomponents Plc’s shares fall as much as 3.5 pct after co says YTD gross margins shrank 1.3 pct points vs last year

** Co blames FX pressure and faster growth of lower margin products and regions

** Co said in November that H1 gross margins declined by 0.7 percentage points, hurt mainly by increased discounting in the UK and Asia Pacific

** “It does appear that the incremental hit on GM is primarily due to mix. The discounting in Asia Pac and the UK is still an issue and appears to have had a further 10bp effect, while FX appears to have cost around 20bp.” RBC Capital Markets analysts said

** Co reports 5 pct rise in underlying sales for four months Jan. 31.

** Rival Premier Farnell Plc said in November that FY operating margins would be slightly below prior year levels as it experienced softer trading conditions in Asia and Europe. (Reuters Messaging: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)