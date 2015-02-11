FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln stg 2022 FRN
February 11, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln stg 2022 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB) EIB.UL

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date February 18, 2022

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBS, RBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
