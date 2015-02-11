FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BP Capital Markets prices a dual tranche deal
February 11, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BP Capital Markets prices a dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets p.l.c.

(BP Capital Markets)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2023

Coupon 1.109 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 94.5 bps

Over the benchmark

ISIN XS1190973559

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2027

Coupon 1.573

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 121.3 bps

Over the benchmark

ISIN XS1190974011

* * * *

Common terms

Guarantor BP p.l.c.

Payment Date February 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CITI & CMZ

Ratings A2(neg)(Moody‘s) & A(neg)(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
