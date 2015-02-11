FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Danske Bank prices 750 mln euro perp bond
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Danske Bank prices 750 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

(Danske Bank)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 18,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (B&D) Credit Suisse &

Danske Bank

Ratings A3 (Stable)(Moody‘s)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law

ISIN XS1190987427

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
