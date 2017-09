Feb 11 (Reuters) - Union Financiere De France Banque SA :

* Records full year net profits of 25.1 million euros ($28.33 million), an increase of 37 pct

* Full year net banking profit is 194.0 million euros, up 26 percent

* Proposes dividend of 1.50 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1CVsVdN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)