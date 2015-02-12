FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akzo Nobel FY revenue down 2 percent
February 12, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel FY revenue down 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel Nv

* Q4 adjusted EPS at eur0.33 (2013: (eur0.01))

* Akzo Nobel NV : Akzonobel full-year and Q4 2014 results

* Operating income excluding incidental items was eur1,072 million (2013: eur897 million), up 20 percent

* Net income attributable to shareholders eur546 million (2013: eur724 million*)

* Revenue down 2 percent: volume up 1 percent in all business areas, more than offset by currency effects and divestments

* Total dividend for 2014 proposed at eur1.45 (2013: eur1.45)

* Anticipate that significant developments in raw material prices, combined with relevant exchange rate movements and lower growth rates in high growth economies, will principally determine dynamics of 2015

* Akzonobel remains on track to achieve its targets for 2015

* Preparations made during 2013 and 2014 will form a sound basis for further improvements in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

