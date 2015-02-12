FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neurosoft executes free shares allocation in relation to its merger with Kestrel Information System
#Software
February 12, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Neurosoft executes free shares allocation in relation to its merger with Kestrel Information System

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12(Reuters) - Neurosoft SA :

* Reported on Wednesday execution of free shares allocation in relation to its merger through absorption of Kestrel Information System SA approved on Nov. 25, 2014

* As a consequence the total share capital of Neurosoft will amount to 8,954,607.90 euros divided into 25,584,594 shares, that comes from the sum of the 25,000,000 Neurosoft ordinary shares and the 584,594 new shares

* New shares are issued under the coming from the sum of 400,000 new shares assigned to minority shareholders of Kestrel with exchange ratio equal to 63 new Neurosoft shares every 11 Kestrel shares held and of 184,194 new shares attributed free of charge to Neurosoft shareholders immediately before merger with proportional allocation to shareholders of 1 free new share for every 135 shares held

* The free attribution of the new shares will be effective since Feb. 16 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
