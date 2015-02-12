FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Confidence International calls for vote on SEK 9.5 mln rights issue
#Communications Equipment
February 12, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Confidence International calls for vote on SEK 9.5 mln rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Confidence International AB :

* Said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors decided to call for an Extraordinary General Meeting to decide on a new rights issue

* Provided a full subscription, the issue will provide the company with a proceeds of about 9.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.13 million) before issue costs

* A number of major shareholders have informed that they intend to together subscribe to at least 50 pct of shares in the rights issue

* It is also proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting that the Board of Directors is authorized to make decision on a oversubscription option of about 1.8 million crowns

* The Extraordinary General Meeting is to take place on March 13

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.3788 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
