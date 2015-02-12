FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roularta Media Group sees write-off impairment of 140-150 mln euros on French activities
#Entertainment Production
February 12, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Roularta Media Group sees write-off impairment of 140-150 mln euros on French activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Roularta Media Group NV :

* The exclusive negotiations initiated by Roularta Media Group with Patrick Drahi in partnership with Marc Laufer are expected to enable Roularta to divest all of its activities in France

* In the event of an agreement, Roularta will record in the 2014 financial statements a write-off impairment on the French activities that is cautiously estimated at between 140 and 150 million euros ($170.22 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1B1VHZF

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8812 euros Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

