New Issue-NAB prices 1.0 bln euro 2027 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 19, 2027
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 98.783
Reoffer price 98.783
Yield 0.983 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, NAB & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
