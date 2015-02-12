FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NAB prices 1.0 bln euro 2027 bond
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 19, 2027

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 98.783

Reoffer price 98.783

Yield 0.983 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, NAB & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS1191309720

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
