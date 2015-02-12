FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 23,2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.7330

Reoffer yield 1.916 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC & MS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN US29874QCT94

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.