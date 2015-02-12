New Issue- EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2022 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 23,2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.7330

Reoffer yield 1.916 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC & MS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN US29874QCT94

