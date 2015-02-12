FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Swedbank prices $750 mln perp bond
February 12, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Swedbank prices $750 mln perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

(Swedbank)

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.500 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 5.500 pct

Payment Date February 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNPP & HSBC

Ratings BBB-(S&P) & BBB-(Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

ISIN XS1190655776

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

