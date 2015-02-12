BRIEF-Rocket Internet resolves on capital increase against cash contributions

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet AG :

* Resolves on capital increase against cash contributions

* Share capital of company will be increased to up to 165 million euros ($188 million) by issuing up to 12 million new shares

* Shareholders’ subscription rights are excluded

* New shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Number of shares to be issued and placement price are expected to be announced on Feb. 13

* Existing investors Baillie Gifford and United Internet have already confirmed their participation at placement price with an aggregate amount of about 210 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)