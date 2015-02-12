FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rocket Internet resolves on capital increase against cash contributions
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rocket Internet resolves on capital increase against cash contributions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet AG :

* Resolves on capital increase against cash contributions

* Share capital of company will be increased to up to 165 million euros ($188 million) by issuing up to 12 million new shares

* Shareholders’ subscription rights are excluded

* New shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Number of shares to be issued and placement price are expected to be announced on Feb. 13

* Existing investors Baillie Gifford and United Internet have already confirmed their participation at placement price with an aggregate amount of about 210 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.