BRIEF-Warsaw Stock Exchange announces changes in its main indexes
February 12, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Warsaw Stock Exchange announces changes in its main indexes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* After the session on March 20, the Warsaw Stock Exchange will revise the membership of the WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40 and sWIG80 indexes

* Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA, Kernel Holding SA and Grupa Lotos SA will leave the WIG20

* ENEA SA, Energa SA and Cyfrowy Polsat SA will join the WIG20

* Stalprodukt SA will join WIG40 and Midas SA will leave the WIG40 index

* Bytom SA, Investment Friends SA (IFSA), Paged SA and Serinus Energy Inc will join the sWIG80

* JW Construction Holding SA, Open Finance SA , Skotan SA and Wielton SA will leave the sWIG80 index as of March 20 Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

