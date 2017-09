Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ruch Chorzow SA :

* Said on Thursday Q2 2014/2015 revenue is 6 million zlotys ($1.7 million) versus 4.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 2014/2015 operating loss is 491,178 zlotys versus loss of 172,111 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 2014/2015 net loss is 2.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago

