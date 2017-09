BRIEF-Verkkokauppa.com Q4 net profit slighlty up to EUR 2.1 million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj :

* 2014 revenue 275.8 million euros ($315.40 million) versus 238 million euros

* Q4 revenue 86.6 million euros versus 75.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.85 euros per share

* Q4 operating profit 2.7 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 net profit 2.1 million euros versus 2 million euros year ago

* Expects net sales and operating profit to grow during 2015 compared to previous year