Feb 13 (Reuters) - Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Q4 net rental income 491 million Norwegian crowns ($73.56 million) versus 419 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 526 million crowns versus 327 million crowns year ago

* Fy dividend 1.6 crowns share

* Q4 fair value adjustments of investment properties 213 million crowns versus 67 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6268 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)