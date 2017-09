Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bricorama SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 160.2 million euros ($183.1 million), down 1.61 percent

* Full year revenue is 675.0 million euros versus 692.1 million euros a year ago

* Expects stable FY 2014 operating income compared to FY 2013

* Expects significant decrease in net debt for FY 2014

* Q4 revenue for France is 101.6 million euros, down 3.08 pct Source text: bit.ly/170Ferx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)