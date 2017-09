(Corrects spelling error in headline to Cvne instead of Cune.)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana SA :

* 9-month revenue 62.1 million euros, up 65.1 percent versus year ago

* 9-month profit before tax 12.7 million euros, up 41.9 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

